CAROL PATON: Land is the real life-and-death politics of SA Access to this resource is at the heart of solving the apartheid legacy, and the ANC and DA should wake up to this fact

While the ANC sits locked in meetings, rehashing its ongoing internal problems, real life-and-death politics is happening on the ground.

Since the lockdown began, thousands of people have thrown themselves into the fight for land, illegally occupying public spaces, parking lots and pavements. In the process, many have violently confronted police and city officials, who have in turn used violence to remove them. If anyone ever doubted the fight for land is at the heart of the fight for economic justice, then by now they must surely have changed their mind.