Mapping the lockdown

A key feature of the government’s response to Covid-19 has been its uniform, place-blind character. The lockdown was applied like a blanket across the whole country, along with standard relief schemes for households and businesses.

Nationwide measures may have seemed most straightforward and fair. But new evidence reveals that the spatial impact has been very uneven. Treating places that are already unequal in a uniform way doesn’t narrow the gap between them. In fact, it can amplify geographic divisions.

Every part of SA has been buffeted by the pandemic and the lockdown reflex. However, some places have carried a bigger burden than others, because they were more vulnerable to the spread of the virus and the restrictions on economic activity and movement.

The Nids-Cram data for urban areas has been disaggregated to analyse the differences between suburbs, townships, shack dwellers (informal settlements and backyarders) and peri-urban areas (smallholdings, farms or tribal land).

The results show that the slump hit poor communities harder than those in the suburbs. A higher proportion of adults living in the townships, informal settlements and peri-urban areas lost their jobs and earnings between February and June than suburban residents. They had more precarious livelihoods to begin with, and their informal enterprises were prevented from trading, which disrupted local food supply networks.

In contrast, suburban residents had more secure jobs, more savings and other resources to fall back on, and found it easier to work from home.

The outcome is striking in the way unemployment rates between these areas have diverged over time.