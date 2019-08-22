residential property
Landlords lurch as rentals fizzle
An oversupply of stock has put property rentals under pressure. It’s bad news for buy-to-let investors, but a welcome reprieve for cash-strapped tenants
22 August 2019 - 05:00
Buy-to-let owners who still expect to push through rental increases of the usual 8%-10% when leases come up for renewal this year are in for a rude shock.
Most SA cities have an oversupply of properties to let, which means tenants can pick and choose, often at discounted rates. It’s good news for those looking to rent, but less so for landlords, who will have to become more flexible when it comes to price negotiations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.