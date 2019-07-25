House sales spike as emigration soars

Though it has no doubt become easier for South Africans to emigrate, that doesn’t mean it has become any cheaper to do so. In fact, research by German-based relocation expert Movinga shows that accommodation and other living costs in many global capitals are between three and four times more than in SA.

The company’s newly released moving price index compares the relocation costs for 85 cities. The index, priced in US dollars, provides a comparison of "landing" costs, calculating how much money an individual and a family of four will typically need in the first three months of settling into a new city.

Total relocation costs for the three-month period include rental of a temporary residence and storage for the first month, two months’ rental in a permanent letting, as well as expenses for food and drink, transport, an internet connection and phone plan.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the US city of San Francisco, known for its sky-high property rentals, is the most expensive city to which to move, at a cost of $24,004 for a family (see table) and $13,531 for an individual.

Other cities in which a family will need to fork out at least $15,000 to cover living costs for the first three months include New York, London, Geneva, Sydney, Amsterdam and Canada’s Toronto and Vancouver. Ireland’s Dublin also features among the index’s 20 most expensive relocation destinations, surpassing Singapore, Los Angeles and Sydney.

Three-month living costs of more than $15,000 in these in-demand cities, as Movinga calls them, compare with Joburg’s relocation cost of "only" $5,433. That places the city 77th on Movinga’s cost-comparison index — the ninth-cheapest city to which to move of the 85 on the index.

Other popular emigration destinations for South Africans, such as Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand, Melbourne in Australia and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, will set a family back $13,000-$14,000 in essential living costs for the first three months.

But Portugal’s Lisbon, which has in recent years also lured increasing numbers of SA expats due to its golden visa programme, attractive lifestyle offering and good weather, counts among the more affordable European destinations. The city is placed at 41 on Movinga’s list of cities, but is particularly well-priced in terms of food and drinks. In fact, the monthly food and drinks bill for an individual in Lisbon is only slightly more than that of a Joburg resident: $313 versus $278.

The two cheapest cities to move to, according to the index, are Istanbul in Turkey and India’s New Delhi, where the total three-month relocation costs for a family amount to $4,045 and $4,232 respectively.

If these two cities are not on your potential emigration list, perhaps Germany’s Berlin deserves a second glance. It is one of the least expensive cities in West Europe, with total living costs for three months coming to $10,895 for a family and $4,731 for an individual.

Despite Berlin’s rise as a hub for creative industries and technological innovation, single professionals can still rent a flat in the city for an average $720 a month, compared with more than a $1,000 a month for popular European capitals such as Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Berlin’s relatively affordable living costs can be ascribed to, among others, the city’s residential rent-control policy.