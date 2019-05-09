Joburg apartment market flatlines

By 2012/2013, well-heeled buyers had re-emerged, this time in Maboneng, where Propertuity was turning mothballed industrial warehouses into a vibrant mixed-use live, work and play hub.

In early 2013, a 173m² apartment in Maboneng’s Artisan Lofts fetched a record R1.8m. The precinct quickly became a hot spot among the artsy set, and in the next four years a number of sales in the R1.8m-R3.3m bracket were concluded.

Sadly, residential sales in Maboneng started to dry up from mid-2017 and Propertuity was put into liquidation last October. Last month, portions of the precinct went under the hammer.

The general view is that Propertuity didn’t have the financial resources or sufficient support from the municipality to halt creeping urban decay. And, like Urban Ocean, it was pitching its residential units at too high a price, given the state of Joburg’s inner-city infrastructure and an overall dip in housing sales.

So it will be interesting to see whether the penthouse owners will get their R3.99m asking price. An offer of R3.2m was made on the unit in 2013, but fell through.

Brian Goso, the Pam Golding Properties (PGP) CBD agent marketing the penthouse, says it has become difficult to sell inner-city apartments for more than R1m. Apart from a general slowdown in SA housing sales, he also blames the ongoing decline of building and municipal infrastructure.

Though there are pockets of excellence, Goso says the city’s urban renewal projects haven’t all come to fruition, and many buildings are in a state of disrepair. Grime is also an issue. And he says street vendors contribute to the overall feeling of neglect as they are not well regulated.

“It has become tricky to sell higher-priced units in the inner city. Those who can afford R900,000-plus don’t want to take the risk of buying in an area where it is uncertain if and when surrounding infrastructure will be upgraded,” says Goso. “They would rather buy in Killarney or Rosebank, even though the inner city offers far better value for money.”

He says upper-end units in the inner city typically sell for R13,000-R18,000/m², which is less than half the R30,000-R35,000 sectional-title buyers pay in Killarney or Rosebank. However, demand remains strong for units in the R300,000-R800,000 bracket.

Goso notes that many of the upper-end office-to-flat conversions that were brought to the market over the past 10 to 12 years have been converted into more affordable buy-to-let and student housing, which fetches rental of R1,800-R10,000 a month.

In fact, the most recent inner-city housing data from Lightstone Property shows that Joburg’s inner-city housing market is most active in the bracket below R500,000. The average sales price recorded in the year to date is R288,822. Lightstone’s stats include Hillbrow, Berea and suburbs on the CBD’s eastern fringes, such as Bellevue, Doornfontein, Bertrams, Troyeville and Yeoville.

Though the average inner-city sales price dipped in 2010 and 2013, and again last year, apartment prices in the inner city have more than doubled over the past 12 years (from R130,656 in 2007; see graph).

However, sales volumes have almost halved over a decade: 1,480 units were sold in 2008 against 787 last year.