Why buy-to-let housing is dying

Buying a rental flat or two may have been the go-to investment for many South Africans with a little cash to spare 12 to 15 years ago.

Back then, you typically only needed a 10% deposit to buy a property; the bank would fund the balance.

Rental yields (annual rental income as a percentage of market value) were fairly attractive, at 7%-10%, and most landlords were assured of a standard annual rental increase of 10%. Vacancies were low, so it was easy to find a new tenant if yours left. It all meant that your investment often started paying for itself in three to five years.

Not any more. Today, buy-to-let owners are lucky to get a 5% annual rental increase when leases come up for renewal. And, for the first time in more than a decade, there is an oversupply of rental stock. As a result, many landlords — most notably those in the oversaturated Cape Town market — have had to drop rentals or risk losing tenants.

The latest flat rental data from property economists Rode & Associates shows that vacancies for rental apartments across SA hit a historical high of 7% in the first quarter of 2019, up from 5.5% a year earlier and substantially ahead of the 1%-3% average of a decade ago.

Kobus Lamprecht, head of research at Rode & Associates, says the percentage of flats standing empty in Cape Town, for instance, surged from 1.8% to 8.1% over the past 10 years (to the first quarter of 2019).

Joburg has recorded a similar, though less pronounced, increase over the same time — from 2.8% to 7%.

"This is a worrying structural adjustment in the market and bodes ill for flat rental growth prospects," says Lamprecht.

He says rental growth has already slowed for four consecutive quarters — from an estimated 5.7% in the first quarter of 2018 to 4.5% in the first quarter of 2019.