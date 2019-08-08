SA’s housing market hits a surprise upswing

An improvement in property market conditions may sound counterintuitive, given the depressed state of the economy, rising unemployment and weak household balance sheets. But it seems home buying sentiment has in recent months been buoyed by banks adopting more lenient lending criteria. This has supported the entry of first-time buyers, in particular, to the market.

Rudi Botha, CEO of mortgage originator BetterBond, says there is no doubt that banks are vying more aggressively for a slice of SA’s R980bn mortgage lending market. He says competition among lenders has increased markedly since Absa announced its intention earlier this year to claw back the market share it lost while under the control of London-based Barclays.

The bank, which used to be SA’s largest home loan player, reduced its exposure to the market after its earnings were hit between 2009 and 2012 on the back of the financial crisis-induced housing crash.

Botha says banks are not only more inclined to grant 100% loans these days, but conversion and approval rates have also increased.