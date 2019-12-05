Residential rental flat-lines

Buy-to-let investors would seem to have little to cheer about this festive season, as they battle to convince cash-strapped tenants to renew their leases at higher rentals.

Rental growth rates have languished at an average 3%-4% since early 2018, significantly down from the 7%-10% of three to four years ago. There has, however, been a small uptick in rental growth in the third quarter, according to PayProp’s latest quarterly rental index.

The tenant payment processing firm’s figures show that rentals across SA accelerated by an average 4.2% year on year in September, the highest monthly increase in 18 months. It is also the first time since April 2018 that rental growth has edged past the inflation rate of 4.1%.

Though the increase is good news for the industry, it is too early to say if it is merely a seasonal, spring blip, or the beginning of a sustained recovery.

Either way, Johette Smuts, head of data and analytics at PayProp, says landlords should not expect rental growth to reach highs of 7% and over anytime soon, given ongoing financial pressure on consumers and the oversupply of rental stock in many areas.