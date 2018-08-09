Behind Zanu-PF’s brutal crackdown

How many "political" people are in detention or were kidnapped in Zimbabwe last week? How many were beaten, attacked or injured, and by whom? And how many are in hiding?

The short answer: we don’t know.

Expecting some answers, journalists gathered for what was supposed to be a midday joint press conference on Sunday — almost a week after that country’s presidential election — with the police and the army.

But after we had waited for 90 minutes it was clear that no-one was going to show up.

Was the message we received calling us to the conference fake? Some of the news that has been circulating certainly is. And so are some of the pictures that have been sent to journalists’ phones.

On the positive front, one reporter noted that at least the failed press conference was not invaded by the police. Two days earlier the riot squad had burst into the garden of a hotel where journalists were about to hear from Nelson Chamisa, the opposition presidential candidate who very nearly beat Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential poll.

We do know that an unknown number of people in some of Harare’s high-density suburbs have been beaten or kidnapped since the army shot dead six civilians in the city centre last Wednesday.

Residents as well as owners of stores and nightclubs have told journalists that the perpetrators of the violence were junior army men who live as lodgers in these suburbs. Some were still in uniform, and many were recognised as members of the army even when they were in plain clothes.

It also looks as if members of Chamisa’s MDC Alliance and some allies in other MDC factions have gone into hiding. Their spokespeople have not answered phones.

At the same time, putting the recent repression aside, the MDC is deeply divided, penniless and struggling to function. Its structures are absent. And now its headquarters are locked, dark and guarded day and night by riot police.

We know that 27 students and techies with laptops were arrested after the army shot people on the streets. Some of them had been living in the grubby MDC headquarters as volunteers trying to help analyse election data when they were arrested.

We know they were hungry, as the MDC was too broke to feed them.

We also know that their bail at the Harare magistrate’s court was rolled over on Saturday. And that they were charged with public violence on Monday and were to complete their bail application on Tuesday.