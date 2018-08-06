World / Africa

MDC Alliance members in court on charges of post-election violence

Prosecutors opposed bail, saying the accused would intimidate witnesses, while defence lawyers say five of the accused were polling agents visiting MDC Alliance headquarters

06 August 2018 - 17:38 Agency Staff
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Twenty-seven members of Zimbabwe’s opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, appeared in court on Monday on violence charges after post-election protests that triggered a security crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared winner of the historic first elections since the downfall of Robert Mugabe, has vowed to protect rights since his re-election, but the opposition say their members have been targeted.

Police with assault rifles were on duty in the court precinct, with a truck of other officers stationed outside.

Prosecutors opposed bail, saying the accused — 19 men and eight women — were "linked" to the deaths of six people when the army opened fire on opposition supporters protesting against alleged election fraud.

"There’s more than a likelihood that they will re-offend, they will intimidate witnesses, they will interfere with evidence and they will not attend trial," said prosecutor Michael Reza.

"These are people with unfinished work business outside. The deaths of six people ... are directly linked to the accused."

Defence lawyers said that among the accused was a man who had been coming out of court after another case.

Five other suspects were polling agents who had been visiting MDC Alliance headquarters to hand in polling returns and collect travel expenses, they added.

Six people died after troops in the capital Harare opened fire on demonstrators on Wednesday, sparking an international outcry and raising grim memories of post-election repression under Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has accused the MDC Alliance of fomenting the unrest, but also said he would set up an independent commission to investigate the killings.

AFP

Democracy the loser in Zimbabwe election

Any expectation of democratization should have died long before Mnangagwa was declared victorious.
Opinion
2 days ago

MISA condemns Zimbabwe police for blocking journalists at MDC media conference

The Media Institute of Southern Africa said the government should uphold the right of access to information and freedom of expression
World
2 days ago

Election results rob Zimbabweans of the hope they had of a new beginning

Zimbabweans celebrated when Emmerson Mnangagwa took the reins, but, with another five years of Zanu-PF in power, many now feel cheated, writes Wilf ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rescue workers arrive to clear earthquake ...
World / Asia
2.
Buhari victory at polls not a sure bet as his ...
World / Africa
3.
MDC Alliance members in court on charges of ...
World / Africa
4.
As Iran braces for return of sanctions, it says ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges probe of post-election killings, urges unity
World / Africa

Zimbabwean opposition members in court on charges of post-election violence
World / Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa urges Zimbabwe to accept poll result, and use legal channels to ...
World / Africa

Election results rob Zimbabweans of the hope they had of a new beginning
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.