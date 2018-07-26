Shortages and arrears ahead of Zimbabwe elections

WhatsApp works in Harare from time to time; early morning is best. But Wi-Fi costs are about double the same package in Johannesburg.

In most supermarkets there are many items that are imported duty-free from SA, but the government slaps so-called surcharges on everything, and so prices of everyday items, such as soap, are inflated.

There is always an extra unforeseen tax. This means it pays retailers to import stock from SA using "runners", who charge 30% of the cost of the goods to smuggle them across the Limpopo. This process is also quicker than importing goods legally.

Advertised prices of property in Zimbabwe’s crumbling capital, Harare, are absurd, and there is little for sale, as a mark-up to allow conversion of electronic money into real cash is built into the prices. The local bank account of the seller shows proceeds from the sale in dollars, but those are "Zollars" — as some call electronic transfers — which are at present about half the value of the greenback. And that gap is widening.

Since mid-July, a couple of large trucks loaded with supplies for a major manufacturer in Bulawayo have been stuck in Johannesburg. The trucks cannot begin the journey north until the goods have been paid for.

"The money for this order arrived from donors in New York, but the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe won’t release the cash.

"So we sit and wait," the factory’s main shareholder says.

All payments to Zimbabwe exporters are held by the central bank until it is ready to release them — or can afford to release them.

Two weeks ahead of elections on July 30, central bank governor John Mangudya said he had upped the release of foreign currency to banks from $100m to $150m a month.

But despite this there was hardly any cash of any kind — real US dollars or locally produced currency known as bond notes — in banks or ATMs, or in supermarket tills.

In urban areas most retail trade is through electronic money, "swipe" (debit cards) or EcoCash transactions on mobile phones.