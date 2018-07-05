World / Africa

A shortage of foreign currency is hampering Zimbabwe’s growth efforts

05 July 2018 - 14:59 Godfrey Marawanyika
An illegal foreign currency trader counts notes at a local bus station in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare in November 2016. Picture: REUTERS
An illegal foreign currency trader counts notes at a local bus station in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare in November 2016. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — The shortage of foreign currency in Zimbabwe is hampering efforts by the new government to boost economic growth as it impeded sectors from milk output to manufacturing in the first quarter, the finance ministry has said.

The growth impetus provided by the new government under President Emmerson Mnangagwa is being weighed down by the shortage of foreign currency for the importing of critical raw materials for production and the late onset of rains during the 2017-18 agricultural season, the ministry said in a quarterly bulletin sent by e-mail.

It also hit milk production, which declined due to an outbreak of a tick-borne disease, the impact of which was worsened by the shortage of foreign currency to buy treatment chemicals, which compromised productivity of the dairy herd, the ministry said. Milk output dropped to 17-million litres in the three months until end-March from 17.8-million in the previous quarter.

Mnangagwa has pledged to end almost two decades of economic decline. Zimbabwe abandoned its currency in 2009, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated inflation had topped 500-billion percent, and has mainly used the dollar since then. In 2016, it introduced bond notes as a form of currency.

Economic growth is projected to quicken to 4.5% this year from 3.7% in 2017, and to reach 6% by 2020, according to the finance ministry.

Bloomberg

Read more:

Zimbabwe’s MDC Alliance says under it the country could have $100bn economy

Opposition leader launches election manifesto saying the country could have a thriving economy by 2029 if hurdles to business and agriculture are ...
World
27 days ago

Zimbabwe catches eye of UK cash

President hosts large investor delegation as frosty relations thaw
Business
25 days ago

Zimbabwe greets a real new dawn after years of uncertainty

Even with the remaining challenges, there are tangible signs that things are set to improve, writes Patrick Colegrave
Opinion
1 day ago

Africa’s top performing stock exchanges

African stock exchanges provided high returns not long ago, but investors now have to contend with a sell-off in emerging-market stocks
Features
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cocoa prices surge as farmers flee conflict in ...
World / Africa
2.
Former economics adviser to Mohamed Morsi given ...
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi Arabia cuts prices a day after Trump tells ...
Markets
4.
EU takes more lenient line over online copyright ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zimbabwe greets a real new dawn after years of uncertainty
Opinion

Zimbabwe catches eye of UK cash
Business

Africa’s top performing stock exchanges
Features / Africa

Zimbabwe’s MDC Alliance says under it the country could have $100bn economy
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.