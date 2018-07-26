MDC’s conundrum: to vote or not to vote

The UN Human Rights Office this week raised the red flag in the run-up to the poll and warned that the campaign had "been marred by a growing number of reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence and people being forced to attend rallies in rural areas".

At the heart of the latest confrontation is the anger of the MDC Alliance that it has not had access to the voters roll.

Despite being emboldened by the almost 100 well-attended campaign rallies that Chamisa has held across the country, the deficits of the election are not lost on him.

The alliance leader said the election was marred by "such low standards, such low benchmarks that are inconsistent with our laws and basic international standards" on democratic elections.

Piers Pigou, Southern Africa director of the International Crisis Group, said the MDC Alliance had "no real choice" in deciding whether to boycott or take part in the election.

"It must participate and hope a combination of getting the numbers out and vigilance of its polling agents can help protect the integrity of the vote. It can still submit all its concerns and supporting evidence to the available remedial mechanisms, but as we have seen in the past, these mechanisms, especially the courts, have demonstrated an extraordinary partisanship to Zanu-PF," said Pigou.

Gwinyayi Dzinesa, a peace and security researcher, said "close monitoring" of the election by the MDC Alliance would be "necessary to challenge the legitimacy of a flawed election".

Stoking further tension is the insistence by Chamisa that he will not lose the election.

This refusal to accept an election result that is not in his favour could trigger a familiar post-election crisis in the post-Robert Mugabe era.

Violence for power

Mnangagwa, who has been in office for about eight months after his rise in November 2017, has said he would hand over power if he lost the poll.

At the sidelines of commissioning a mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said Chamisa was a "little boy" and his government would not hesitate to act should the MDC Alliance resort to the use of violence to get power.

"If anyone causes anarchy, the rule of law will prevail. We will not allow chaos in our country. All those that are contesting are encouraged to contest in peace because we want law and order in our country," he said.

"We now have a certain party that says it wants to shut down Harare and to shut down the country," Mnangagwa said.

A survey by Afrobarometer last week suggested that the race for the presidency was a neck-and-neck contest between Mnangagwa and Chamisa, with the former enjoying a mere 3% lead at 40%, and the latter on 37%. About 5.6-million people are registered to vote next week.