Zambia rising

After a year of worrying economic decline, the Zambian government hopes to kick-start 2017 with a recovery plan to stabilise its fragile economy.

Its K64.5bn (US$6.43bn) budget for 2017 spells out what is being called "Zambia Plus" — a plan to restore economic stability and "ensure sustained and inclusive growth".

In 2016 the country was hit hard by weak commodity prices — particularly of copper, Zambia’s biggest export — as well as electricity shortages, high inflation and government’s failure to fully finance its spending commitments.

As a result, Zambia’s debt soared. External debt is now valued at $6.7bn, or 35% of GDP, while domestic debt in the form of government securities was worth 12% of GDP by September.

Finance minister Felix Mutati says: "We are walking a tightrope. We therefore have the responsibility to ensure debt sustainability. We must not burden the next generation."

Years of fuel and electricity subsidies have also put pressure on the country’s fiscus. Insufficient investment in electricity generation capacity — which has led to power outages lasting more than 12 hours a day in some parts of the country — has compounded this.