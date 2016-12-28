World / Africa

Zambia withholding $243m in tax refunds owed to mining firms

28 December 2016 - 15:26 PM Chris Mfula
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/RENAUD FULCONIS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/RENAUD FULCONIS

Lusaka — Zambia is withholding 2.4-billion kwacha ($243m) of the 5-billion kwacha owed to mining companies in tax refunds because the correct documentation has not been provided, the tax authority said on Wednesday.

Zambia’s government began paying up to 800-million kwacha a month in Value Added Tax refunds to mining companies in June, aiming to put an end to a long running dispute in which firms were owed about $700m.

Some funds are being withheld because companies have not provided documents showing the export destination, Zambia Revenue Authority head Kingsley Chanda told reporters.

Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines, First Quantum Minerals, Barrick Gold and Vedanta Resources all have operations in Africa’s number two copper producer.

Chanda said low copper prices and the depreciation of the kwacha this year hit mining companies, leading to a 1-billion kwacha drop in expected tax collection.

Zambia is also withholding 40-million kwacha every month from South African-based exporters of petroleum products as they do not qualify for tax exemption under a regional agreement.

Most of the petroleum products coming from SA were initially imported from Saudi Arabia or Kuwait, countries that do not have a trade agreement with Zambia, Chanda said.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former Bundesbank president Hans Tietmeyer dies ...
World / Europe
2.
Uruguay’s last dictator, Gregorio Alvarez, dies ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump accuses Obama of hampering transition
World / Americas
4.
Local Japanese companies clean up wrecked nuclear ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Africa in 2017: Another race of East against West
Features

Africa likely to use 2017 to recover from savage commodities crisis
Opinion

Zambia scraps planned import duty on copper concentrates
World / Africa

Africa needs less oil and more farms — UN agency
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.