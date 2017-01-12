A surplus of maize in 2017 is good news for regional food security

Grain SA expects a 2017 maize surplus after last year’s drought-induced deficit, and its surveys show farmers have planted 2.4mha this season — an 18% increase over 2016, its CEO Jannie de Villiers said on Thursday.

"What I’ve learned from our surveys and discussions with the farmers is that we will plant, or have planted — because it’s just about done now — about 2.4mha," de Villiers said. "Having planted those hectares, and looking at the weather forecast for the next month or two, there is a big chance that we will have more than enough for our own use."

A surplus could help to dampen food price inflation in SA. Prices for white maize used for human consumption doubled in 2015 but fell 24% in 2016. It could also have implications for regional food security because countries such as Malawi may still need to import maize. Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe have been hit by an outbreak of armyworm, a pest that devours maize and other crops.