Lamola’s new corruption-busting plan
In a move aimed at giving more muscle and stability to corruption fighters, minister of justice & constitutional development Ronald Lamola has tabled an amendment to the National Prosecuting Authority Act in parliament. If passed, the legislation will make the important Investigating Directorate a permanent body within the NPA
07 September 2023 - 05:03
South Africa’s anti-corruption architecture is slowly taking shape, with the introduction of a raft of amendments to the National Prosecuting Authority Act. In the main, these make the Investigating Directorate (ID) a permanent, staffed and capacitated body.
Tackling corruption in South Africa is no easy feat. Just ask ID head Andrea Johnson, an advocate who was appointed to head the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) corruption and complex crimes unit last year. ..
