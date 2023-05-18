Features

De Ruyter: What I told Ramaphosa

In this exclusive extract from his new book, Truth to Power, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter also reveals how Ebrahim Patel was a liability in negotiations for the $8.5bn just energy transition funding

18 May 2023 - 05:03

On a day in June 2021, while I was cooped up at home with Covid, I received a phone call from an unknown number.

I rolled the dice and answered. I’m fairly brusque when I answer these sorts of calls because I don’t have time for “Hello, how are you?” and so on...

