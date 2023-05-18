SPONSORED | Telviva has omni-channel communication solutions that can elevate your product offering
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
On a day in June 2021, while I was cooped up at home with Covid, I received a phone call from an unknown number.
I rolled the dice and answered. I’m fairly brusque when I answer these sorts of calls because I don’t have time for “Hello, how are you?” and so on...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
De Ruyter: What I told Ramaphosa
In this exclusive extract from his new book, Truth to Power, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter also reveals how Ebrahim Patel was a liability in negotiations for the $8.5bn just energy transition funding
On a day in June 2021, while I was cooped up at home with Covid, I received a phone call from an unknown number.
I rolled the dice and answered. I’m fairly brusque when I answer these sorts of calls because I don’t have time for “Hello, how are you?” and so on...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.