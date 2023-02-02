Features

New red flags over matric results

Never before has South Africa recorded so many matric and bachelor-level passes. This would be a good thing if not for the concerns raised by leading academic economists as to how the marks are being standardised

02 February 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The government is patting itself on the back for the improvement in matric results, especially the record number of bachelor-level passes for the class of 2022. It’s citing this as evidence that the quality of the education system is improving. In reality, it may indicate the opposite. 

Education experts are suspicious of the buoyant matric results, given the severe Covid-related learning losses the class of 2022 experienced over the previous two years...

