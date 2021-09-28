Companies

WATCH: Political parties woo voters ahead of local elections

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Ongama Mtimka

28 September 2021 - 09:29 Business Day TV
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
South Africans will be heading to the polls in just over a month to make their mark in the local government elections. To secure votes in the lead up to that, political parties are promising citizens job creation, an end to corruption and even the abolishment of load-shedding. Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Ongama Mtimka for his assessment of the political landscape

