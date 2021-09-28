News Leader
WATCH: Political parties woo voters ahead of local elections
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Ongama Mtimka
28 September 2021 - 09:29
South Africans will be heading to the polls in just over a month to make their mark in the local government elections. To secure votes in the lead up to that, political parties are promising citizens job creation, an end to corruption and even the abolishment of load-shedding. Alishia Seckam spoke to political analyst Ongama Mtimka for his assessment of the political landscape
