Iqbal Survé: ‘I’m not ruthless enough’ to buy out AEEI
The company needs to justify its inflated view of its value, but media mogul Iqbal Survé denies a buyout offer to shareholders
06 February 2020 - 05:00
The whispers are becoming more audible: will Sekunjalo Investments — a vehicle aligned to media magnate Iqbal Survé — find the current malaise that has afflicted African Empowerment Equity Investments (AEEI) the perfect opportunity buy out minority shareholders at a sizeable discount to official NAV, and then delist the company from the JSE?
Something surely has to give at AEEI, the parent of controversial technology listing Ayo.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now