Iqbal Survé: 'I'm not ruthless enough' to buy out AEEI The company needs to justify its inflated view of its value, but media mogul Iqbal Survé denies a buyout offer to shareholders

The whispers are becoming more audible: will Sekunjalo Investments — a vehicle aligned to media magnate Iqbal Survé — find the current malaise that has afflicted African Empowerment Equity Investments (AEEI) the perfect opportunity buy out minority shareholders at a sizeable discount to official NAV, and then delist the company from the JSE?

Something surely has to give at AEEI, the parent of controversial technology listing Ayo.