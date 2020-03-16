CARTOON: Iqbal Survé, puppet master at the PIC

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The governor faces a tricky decision as other countries cut interest rates amid the coronavirus crisis
Ramaphosa announces sweeping measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including school closures and travel restrictions
Mitigation measures and potential consequences to come under the spotlight
In a year when the platinum industry surpassed the country’s gold mines for fatalities, Amplats had a stellar safety performance
Report highlights how vulnerable the mining and tourism sectors are as Chinese imports and visitors dry up
Some local manufacturers are experiencing demand in the wake of shortages in China, but experts argue the bad by far outweighs the good
Border controls will be in place for France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark
It might only be a temporary break, but it is possible that the season is already over
As long as good hygiene prevails and sick people stay home, gyms are unlikely to be riskier than other public spaces
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.