I gave no opinion on Ayo valuation, auditor says
Imtiaaz Hashim disputes suggestion that PIC made its controversial investment based on his work
09 January 2020 - 19:11
The auditor responsible for preparing Ayo Technology Solutions prelisting statement says any insinuation that his company provided an opinion that justified the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) investment in the company was simply untrue.
The price the PIC paid for its R4.3bn investment in Ayo in December 2017, which equated to R43 a share, was one of the most controversial aspects of the deal involving the technology company, which is indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.