National I gave no opinion on Ayo valuation, auditor says Imtiaaz Hashim disputes suggestion that PIC made its controversial investment based on his work

The auditor responsible for preparing Ayo Technology Solutions prelisting statement says any insinuation that his company provided an opinion that justified the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) investment in the company was simply untrue.

The price the PIC paid for its R4.3bn investment in Ayo in December 2017, which equated to R43 a share, was one of the most controversial aspects of the deal involving the technology company, which is indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé.