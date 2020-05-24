National

SA eases lockdown to open up the economy

Wholesale and retail will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops and informal traders

24 May 2020 - 23:02 Genevieve Quintal
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on lowering the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown to level 3, May 24 2020. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on lowering the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown to level 3, May 24 2020. Picture: GCIS

SA will further roll back restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic from June 1 in a piecemeal exit from the lockdown that will allow the reopening of vast swathes of the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the easing of the lockdown from June 1 to level 3, allowing the majority of industries including finance and manufacturing, to return to work, and lifting the nationwide curfew and the restrictions on exercise.

The ban on the sale of alcohol would also be lifted but not on the sale of tobacco products, which will remain prohibited due to the health risks associated with smoking, Ramaphosa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an update on the government's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 in SA on May 24 2020.

"The burden of the lockdown has been most severe for those least able to bear it. Now it is time for most of us to return to work and to resume parts of our lives that have been on hold since the lockdown began," he said.

"However, I want to emphasise that the easing of some restrictions does not mean that the threat posed by the coronavirus has passed or that our fight against the disease is over."

SA has been in a Covid-19 nationwide lockdown for eight weeks, causing economists to forecast the worst economic contraction in at least a century.

The lockdown was put in place to curb the spread of the virus but has had a devastating effect on the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa said though the entire country would be moving to a lower lockdown level, there were still a number of hotspots identified where the virus was concentrated and infections continued to rise.

Hotspots were areas where there were more than five people per every 100,000 people or where new infections increased at a fast pace. The president said there would be a differentiated approach to deal with those areas. Five of the countries metros have been identified as hotspots – Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said the government was particularly concerned about the situation in Cape Town, which had more than half of the total infections in the country, and would be attending to this with urgency.

Intensive interventions would be implemented in hotspot areas aimed at decreasing the number of new infections.

Ramaphosa said each hotspot will be assigned a full-time team of experienced personnel such as epidemiologists, family practitioners, nurses, community health workers, public health experts and emergency medical services, to be supported by Cuban experts, who arrived in the country a few weeks ago.

Surveillance, infection control and management would be enhanced in these areas.

The president said if necessary, any part of the country could be returned to level 4 or level 5 of the lockdown if the spread of the infection was not contained despite the interventions and there was a risk that health facilities would be overwhelmed.

In time, it would also be possible to place other areas where the infections are low on level 2 or level 1, he said.

Despite the easing of the lockdown and opening of the economy, the government is asking those who do not need
to go to work or an educational institution to continue staying
at home.

Ramaphosa said all manufacturing, mining, construction, financial services, professional and business services, information technology, communications, government services and media services, will fully open from June 1.

Wholesale and retail will be fully opened, including stores, spaza shops and informal traders. People will be able to leave their homes to go shopping and obtain services but all gatherings remain prohibited, except for funerals with no more than 50 people or meetings for work purposes, he said.

Alcohol will only be sold for at-home consumption, as restaurants, bars and taverns remain closed, and the sale
will be under strict conditions, on specified days and for
limited hours.

Ramaphosa said an announcement on this would be made once discussions with the sector were completed.

The president said accommodation and domestic air travel — except for business travel, which would be phased in on dates to be announced — will remain prohibited, as well as conferences, events, entertainment and sporting activities; and personal-care services, including hairdressing and beauty services.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Airlines thrown a lifeline as Ramaphosa says business travel will be phased in

The partial opening will be welcome news but the sector will remain heavily restricted
National
2 hours ago

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation on Covid-19 response

Address follows president’s previous public statement that government plans to lower restrictions from June
National
5 hours ago

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa announces eased restrictions

The president announces that the whole country will move to lockdown level 3
National
4 hours ago

Auditor-general to monitor disbursement of Covid-19 relief funds

Kimi Makwetu’s office will be checking that no fraud or corruption has taken place
National
5 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to propose mechanism to monitor Covid-19 relief funds

DA argues the Disaster Management Act is invalid and questions the stringent measures the government has put in place
Politics
7 hours ago

State’s small business Covid-19 fund needs billions more

SMMEs need another R4.4bn as applications far outweigh the funding already used, says the department of small business development
Economy
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alcohol ban has cost 118,000 jobs, says industry ...
National
2.
SA gives green light for citizens based in other ...
National
3.
Cele admits crime syndicates taking advantage on ...
National
4.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation
National
5.
More than 3.5-million apply for temporary ...
National

Related Articles

AngloGold shuts Mponeng mine as more than 160 test Covid-19 positive

Companies / Mining

Pandemic exposes chink in armour of all countries against infectious diseases

Opinion

How universities can play a role in shaping a new post-crisis world

Opinion

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation likely to have slowed due to falling ...

Economy

State’s small business Covid-19 fund needs billions more

Economy

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate 50 basis points to 3.75%

Economy

Social bond could target R100bn to help Covid-19 response

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.