SA eases lockdown to open up the economy

Hotspots were areas where there were more than five people per every 100,000 people or where new infections increased at a fast pace. The president said there would be a differentiated approach to deal with those areas. Five of the countries metros have been identified as hotspots – Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said the government was particularly concerned about the situation in Cape Town, which had more than half of the total infections in the country, and would be attending to this with urgency.

Intensive interventions would be implemented in hotspot areas aimed at decreasing the number of new infections.

Ramaphosa said each hotspot will be assigned a full-time team of experienced personnel such as epidemiologists, family practitioners, nurses, community health workers, public health experts and emergency medical services, to be supported by Cuban experts, who arrived in the country a few weeks ago.

Surveillance, infection control and management would be enhanced in these areas.

The president said if necessary, any part of the country could be returned to level 4 or level 5 of the lockdown if the spread of the infection was not contained despite the interventions and there was a risk that health facilities would be overwhelmed.

In time, it would also be possible to place other areas where the infections are low on level 2 or level 1, he said.