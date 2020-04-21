Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Lockdown will shake up how the property sector does business Shared office space is likely to become more prominent, and more enterprises will work remotely BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic has put many businesses, large and small, under immense operating, legal and financial pressure. The fixed cost structures of various businesses have been a large source of the financial and operational challenges, and these will not go away in the wake of the coronavirus.

The lockdown in response to the pandemic has ensured that many sectors will cease to operate in the way they did pre Covid-19. Sectors such as real estate, hospitality, tourism, construction, transport and retail have been particularly severely affected.