Motor industry’s black industrialist’s programme stalls

The government’s timetable to create a black industrial base in the SA motor industry could be at risk if the effects of Covid-19 continue to run riot through the economy.

A proposal to use a R6bn industry transformation fund to help emerging, black-owned components companies survive the pandemic appears to be a nonstarter. The fund, intended to support the development of new black players in coming years, is supposed to go "live" in 2021, but there have been suggestions that some money should be made available now to bail out distressed companies.

However, vehicle manufacturers, which will capitalise the fund, have yet to put in their contributions, and are unlikely to do so immediately.

Tim Abbott, MD of BMW SA and president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA, says individual members’ main responsibility in the current crisis is to their own workers. "Like it or not, we need to be looking inward," he says.

Renai Moothilal, director of the National Association of Automotive Component & Allied Manufacturers (Naacam), says a number of small companies are at risk of closure. "The outlook for employment post-crisis is not positive," he says.

That’s bad news, coming less than nine months before the start of a government programme to encourage the development of black-owned companies. The SA automotive masterplan, launching in January 2021 and incorporating an updated version of the seven-year-old automotive production & development programme, is meant to help the industry double production and employment by 2035, and increase local content in SA-made vehicles by at least 50%.