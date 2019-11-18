NEWS ANALYSIS: Empowerment fund could boost many parts of the motor industry
18 November 2019 - 05:05
The motor industry’s R6bn empowerment fund could be used not just to develop black components suppliers, as originally envisaged, but companies throughout the automotive chain, says BMW SA CEO Tim Abbott.
These could include dealerships, panel beaters, vehicle transporters and even security firms.
