Little shop of horrors

These findings have been confirmed by economist Wayde Flowerday in his Stellenbosch University doctoral thesis, which is about to be published.

By matching bargaining council data from SA’s clothing, metals and engineering, and textile sectors with national employment and earnings data, Flowerday was able to estimate that the introduction of new bargaining council agreements is associated with an average drop in employment of about 8% across these sectors.

"In SA we have seen that these agreements achieve their goals of raising the wage paid to workers, but with every new agreement issued, it seems to decrease employment," he says.

In Douglas’s case, his difficulty didn’t centre on wages, but on the extent of benefits and the burden of administrative compliance imposed by compulsory council membership.

Perversely, Douglas’s high wage structure was a disadvantage, because the various levies and deductions demanded by the council, including 12% towards a provident fund and up to 15% for a holiday and bonus fund, are calculated as a percentage of payroll. The bigger the payroll, the bigger the amount the employer must cough up.

Meeting council requirements would have added a further R17,000 to his total monthly labour cost of roughly R83,000 — an increase equivalent to the salaries of three staff members.

Theoretically, the workers should pitch in with 6% of the provident fund contribution by way of a salary sacrifice, but Douglas’s workforce balked. Not only were they cash-poor and unused to saving; they didn’t trust that the council’s provident fund would stay solvent. (No private fund was interested in taking on a workforce so small.)

Very quickly, a personal, close-knit workplace based on openness and trust became riven with suspicion and resentment.

"The same estrangement and alienation that the council introduced only ever manifested previously when we had to retrench three people five years ago," says Douglas. "For an artist, this is just not an option."

Not only was membership of the council going to impose a huge financial cost on the business — for almost zero perceived benefit — but the administrative burden would be equally onerous.

The final straw for Douglas was the council’s inability to clearly explain the holiday and bonus fund deductions. They were purely attendance-driven, rather than based on performance, and to him seemed little different to 13th and 14th cheques.

"This is when the wheels really came off," says Douglas, who has a doctorate in anthropology. "It’s a mess of attendance scheduling and reward for working 40 hours per week, and sacrifice or punishment for not."

The council suggested he shell out R15,000 on an automated clock-in system to keep track of every worker’s hours. But even then, he realised, he would have to hire an administrative assistant to fill in the weekly forms the council required, including a precise log of when each worker arrived and departed, and how long each took over their lunch breaks.

This was completely at odds with the realities and ethos of running his business. It was normal for his workers to be 10 or more minutes late for work, and to leave early, because they used their vehicles as saloon taxis to ferry other workers to and from work, supplementing their income.

After one too many sleepless nights, Douglas decided the only rational option was to retrench his workforce. Only once the council heard his decision did it tell him it was possible to apply for an exemption. Not wanting to prolong the agony, he declined.

Bagraim, too, sniffs at this option. He says it’s beyond the capabilities of most SMEs, especially township ones, to put the paperwork together to apply for an exemption without the help of an accountant. Even then, an exemption is hard to get, or only partial, which just delays the pain.

"I tell clients to get creative, to duck and dive, because I can’t bear it. [Small firms] are taking in people without CVs, people who live nearby, the kind of people we need jobs for," he says. "Clients are saying all the time, [that] I can subcontract to someone else, or I can close the firm and import the things I was manufacturing. I don’t blame them."

And nor should anyone blame Douglas. He recently wrote to the Western Cape Red Tape Reduction Unit, saying: "I thought it wise to inform you of this ridiculous and sad situation in an environment in which small businesses are supposedly the way forward."

He has yet to get a response.

The Western Cape Furniture Bargaining Council did not respond to the FM’s request for comment.