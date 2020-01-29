Economy Cosatu proposes wider economic reforms on top of its Eskom rescue package Trade union federation argues for steeper taxes on the wealthy and a reduced public sector wage bill BL PREMIUM

Trade union federation Cosatu is pushing for a series of economic interventions, alongside its plan to help stabilise the finances of beleaguered power utility Eskom.

These include increased wealth taxes; reductions in the public sector wage bill — including through wage caps for parastatal management; the expansion of the Reserve Bank’s mandate; and broader discussion on using prescribed assets to support industrial strategy.