Education: girls rule, ok? In SA, girls outperform boys on average in all subjects and all grades, and go on to do even better at university. Yet inferior pay for women persists, along with the misconception that boys are better at maths and science

In almost all countries, including SA, women are less likely to be in paid employment than men and, when they do have jobs, are paid less on average than their male counterparts. Yet at the school level, the exact opposite is true: girls in SA are more likely to remain in school and, on average, do unequivocally better than boys.

They do so much better than boys it seems unfathomable that the conventional wisdom — entrenched by the education department — is that boys outperform girls in maths and physical science in matric.