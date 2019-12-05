Rally to Read: the write thing to do

Nearly 28,000 SA primary school children are beginning to develop a new skill, one they thought had passed them by — the ability to read and write.

With the support of FM readers, Rally to Read, the national literacy initiative targeting remote rural schools, has just completed its 2019 programme. This year it provided educational resources and teacher training to 63 schools in five provinces, reaching 306 teachers and 27,734 children.

Since its launch in 1998, Rally to Read has engaged 925 schools, 14,700 teachers and 615,000 pupils.

Planning for the 2020 programme is already well advanced. The Mpumalanga rally will take place on February 28-March 1; the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) rally to Drakensberg schools on August 29-30; the Free State one on September 4-5; the one to the Western Cape on October 3-4; and a one-day event near Pietermaritzburg in KZN, will take place on October 10. A date for the Eastern Cape rally has still to be confirmed.

The FM is an organising partner in Rally to Read. Corporate and private sponsors, many of them FM readers, raised more than R5.5m this year to provide educational resources and teacher training to rural schools that have been damaged by the budget limitations of provincial education departments.

Most of the provincial money is spent in urban and township areas, leaving many far-flung schools without basic resources such as books, pens, pencils or paper. Some have broken desks, classrooms with holes in the walls or ceilings, and a lack of proper sanitation.

Rally to Read supplies schools with portable classroom libraries containing books chosen for each individual school. It also delivers stationery, sports equipment and even educational toys for the development of preschool pupils.

Just as important as the tangible goods, however, is the teacher training that the programme provides. Each school is supported for three years, enabling it to stand on its own feet eventually.