Rally to Read: unfinished journey

Four down, two to go. As Rally to Read enters the 2019 home straight, the rural schools programme still needs sponsors to help it over the finish line.

Corporate and private backers have already contributed more than R4m this year, but there is room for more as the programme prepares for two Cape rallies in October.

The Eastern Cape rally, on October 12, is a one-day event supporting schools in the East London hinterlands.

The following weekend, October 19-20, the Western Cape rally will support farm schools in the winelands around Tulbagh and Worcester. This will be a traditional weekend rally, starting with the loading of books and other educational resources on Friday. Saturday will be spent delivering these goods to schools, before sharing dinner with fellow sponsors and spending the night in local accommodation. Everyone heads home on Sunday morning.

Rally to Read, in which the FM is an organising partner, has been making a difference to rural primary schools since 1998, but it’s a never-ending fight to provide a decent education to children in remote areas. To describe these schools as under-resourced is often to trivialise the situation. Many lack basic materials, such as books, paper and stationery. In extreme cases, there are no desks, electricity or basic sanitation.