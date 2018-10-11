Rally to Read makes inroads in remote rural schools

As the last Rally to Read sponsors prepared to leave the tiny farm school in the Cape winelands, they heard the sound of sobbing from one of the rooms. Knocking on the door, they went in and found the principal dabbing her eyes, trying to stem the tears.

Why was she crying, they asked. Had their visit somehow offended her?

Quite the opposite.

"In all the years we’ve been here, we thought no-one cared," she said. "But you care. It means everything to us."

The impact of Rally to Read on remote rural schools around SA has been extraordinary. For those who want to experience this, there are two more opportunities in 2018. On October 27-28, sponsors will be back in the winelands, delivering educational materials to 12 farm schools around Villiersdorp, Worcester and Wolseley.

The following weekend, November 3-4, it will be the turn of the Eastern Cape, with disadvantaged schools near Butterworth in the former Transkei receiving support.