SA companies band together for rural education

What do Mercedes-Benz, OneLogix/United Bulk, Momentum, Bidvest, Old Mutual, Porsche, Toyota, Shell and the SABC have in common? They are all committed to child education, and they all use Rally to Read to achieve their goals.

They are just the tip of the iceberg. Since Rally to Read started 20 years ago, hundreds of SA companies have supported its aim to improve rural education. In 2018, nearly 30 firms have so far signed up to take part.

But there’s room for more. Our KwaZulu-Natal rally is full and the Eastern Cape one is close to capacity, but those for the Free State and the Western Cape still have vacancies for our weekends away.

What do we mean by "vacancies"? Rally to Read, in which the FM is a partner, involves sponsors every step of the way. A R35,000 sponsorship buys two portable classroom libraries for a remote underprivileged school and pays for a year of teacher training by SA’s leading education NGO, the Read Educational Trust.

If you want a definition of underprivileged, come and find out for yourself what it looks like. At no extra cost up to four people may join us for a weekend of bundu bashing to visit schools, deliver libraries, meet the children and experience the reality of rural education.

Each school is supported for at least three years. If you continue your sponsorship, you can return to the school each year to see how the children are doing — not just in reading and writing but also in self-confidence. It takes only a little generosity and caring to turn timid, withdrawn children into outgoing boys and girls.