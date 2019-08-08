Mind the gender pay gap

The gender pay gap in SA has narrowed substantially for the lowest-paid and best-paid women over the past 25 years — thanks mainly to minimum wage legislation and affirmative action — but for those in the middle it has remained persistently wide, a new study has found.

The fact that SA’s pay gap at the mean declined from 40% in 1993 to 16% in 2014 masks these differences, suggesting the country has largely defeated wage discrimination. Though this isn’t the case, some positive strides have been made.

One of the most striking findings of the study is that working women are now better qualified on average than working men. If it were not so, the wage gap would be even wider, says the author, Jacqueline Mosomi, a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Cape Town’s Southern African labour & development research unit.

Her working paper is one of a series published under the auspices of SA-TIED, a collaboration between the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research, SA’s National Treasury and local governmental and research organisations.

"SA’s secondary school female enrolment is about 96% and girls are less likely to drop out of high school and more likely to attend and graduate from university," says Mosomi.

The proportion of women in the SA labour force with a tertiary education rose from 10% in 1993 to about 20% in 2015, whereas for men it rose from 11% to only 15% over the same period. This increase in educational attainment allowed women, especially well-qualified white women, to take advantage of affirmative action laws.

Between 1994 and 2015, the proportion of women in managerial positions in SA almost doubled from 19% to 36% while, in absolute terms, the number of women managers and legislators increased from about 58,888 to about 279,719.

Not surprisingly, the gender wage gap among the top 10% of female earners dropped from 48% in 1993 to 18% in 2014. But given women’s increased participation in the labour force, the fact that they are on average better qualified than men, coupled with the impetus provided by affirmative action, one might have expected the gap to have dropped to zero.