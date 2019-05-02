Political parties’ May Day dance

The race for the working-class vote has become decidedly more competitive since the 2014 national elections. Prior to that, the ANC tended to have this sector of electoral support sewn up. But both the broad ANC alliance and the labour movement have slowly fractured over the past 25 years, and today the democratic space is decidedly less homogeneous than it was at the dawn of democracy in SA.

This week’s May Day rallies were part of political parties’ final push as they vie for workers’ votes ahead of elections in a week’s time.

Support from the unions has historically benefited the ANC, with labour federation Cosatu in an official alliance with the governing party.

Cosatu is a major political player, with a fair amount of weight when it comes to determining who is elected ANC president. This was evident in 2007, ahead of the party’s electoral conference in Polokwane, where Cosatu threw its weight behind Jacob Zuma. And it was clear again when that particular relationship soured, and the labour federation called on Zuma to resign. He was even booed at the 2017 May Day rally in Bloemfontein, mere months after Cosatu became the first of the ANC-aligned structures to endorse Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the party.

Cosatu put its weight behind Ramaphosa, a founding member of the National Union of Mineworkers, as Zuma’s successor, believing he would be the right person to unite the ANC.

Cosatu has since emphasised that it has not given Ramaphosa a blank cheque. It has expressed its displeasure at his pick of Tito Mboweni as finance minister, and at the inclusion of compromised candidates such as Bathabile Dlamini on the ANC’s lists. But the party, and Ramaphosa, can nonetheless bank on its political support ahead of the May polls.

This solid support has been emphasised by Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali who, in an interview with Bloomberg, said the federation would oppose any attempt to remove Ramaphosa from power.

It is clear that Cosatu’s power is still significant for the ANC and its election machinery, even though its numbers have dwindled in recent years.