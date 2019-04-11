Peter Bruce Columnist
Features / Cover Story

PETER BRUCE: Who else but Cyril?

What I want is for Ramaphosa to buy himself enough time to get our institutions right. He has made a good start and I’d rather have him at the helm than almost anyone else in our politics

11 April 2019 - 05:00 Peter Bruce

