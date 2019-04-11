Rating Ramaphosa: Why the president gets 62% for the job so far

In just over three weeks South Africans will vote in general and provincial elections that will arguably be a verdict not so much on the political parties in contention as on the current president of the country and embattled leader of the liberation and ruling party, the ANC. Many voters like Cyril Ramaphosa if not his party, which they associate with the corrupt decade under Jacob Zuma. But how has Ramaphosa performed since being sworn in as president of the country in February 2018? Here’s why the following report card gives him 62.3%