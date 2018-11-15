Numsa party could be a political force

Tired of protesting from the sidelines against what it deems anti-poor, anti-worker policies, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has registered its own political party.

The Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP) is unlike any other formed out of disgruntlement with the ANC. While those failed to amass large support bases and build sustainable organisations, the SRWP enters the scene well resourced. It’s backed by a 300,000-strong trade union (SA’s biggest) and has ready-made constituencies across the country as a result.

However, the SRWP’s founders have a unique burden: while building the party from the ground up, they will have to fulfil the union mandate of protecting members’ rights in workplaces and ensure the sustained growth of the year-old SA Federation of Trade Unions.

Has Numsa bitten off more than it can chew?

The party has been on the cards since the 2013 Numsa special congress, at which the union denounced the ANC, decrying a "political vacuum" that left the working class on its own. But a lot has changed since then.

A Cosatu survey of the political sentiments of its shop stewards at the time found that more than 60% wanted the federation to start its own political party. But a similar study conducted today could turn up different results, given the extent of public servant support.

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir points to a dual trend in the SA labour market: a falling number of workers, especially in manufacturing, where Numsa has a stronghold; and declining trade union density.

Fakir concedes, though, that there are constituencies in SA with a liking for the socialist politics the SRWP advocates. "[The party] will find some resonance because of huge income inequality and because all the other parties are terrible," he says.