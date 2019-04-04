SA under pressure to ditch coal

There is no single, quick-fix solution to SA’s electricity woes. But SA could have cheaper, cleaner and more reliable electricity (and fulfil its climate-change commitments) if it swaps to renewable energy sooner rather than later.

This is the main finding of a new SA-TIED (Southern Africa — Towards Inclusive Economic Development) study undertaken by the University of Cape Town’s Energy Research Centre (ERC), which provides an alternative assessment of the country’s future energy needs to the government’s draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019).

The ERC study finds that to fulfil its climate-change commitments, SA will have to phase out coal-fired power by 2040. However, it should be able to do so without a negative impact on the economy. In fact, the researchers believe SA can afford to be more ambitious in its climate-mitigation policy.

One of the study’s key critiques of the draft IRP 2019 is that it doesn’t adequately address the central problem of climate-change mitigation, even though the electricity sector accounts for more than 40% of SA’s emissions.

The study aims to stoke debate on the IRP 2019. "Such debates are critical given the rolling electricity blackouts facing the country," says the ERC in a statement.

"The need for clean energy solutions has also been reinforced by the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai, which struck parts of Southern Africa. This tragedy once again highlights that any future economic and energy-planning scenarios must account for climate-change mitigation efforts."

The draft IRP 2019 places artificial annual constraints on renewable energy of 1,600MW per year for wind power and 1,000MW per year for solar. Energy experts say this will force 1,500MW of new coal power into SA’s energy mix by 2030. Though the IRP also extends the life of the Koeberg nuclear power plant, it doesn’t envisage any new nuclear power plants being built up to 2030.