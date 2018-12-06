Can Shamila Batohi resuscitate the NPA?

During her interview with the panel appointed by Ramaphosa to select five candidates for the position, Batohi said she had been "proud" to serve in the NPA in those years.

"I was a very proud prosecutor, and prosecutors were proud, and the majority of prosecutors today are still those committed prosecutors," she said. "But unfortunately, because of what’s going on in the NPA … it’s a mess, for want of a better word."

The first woman to serve as a director of public prosecutions, in KwaZulu-Natal, Batohi is no stranger to high-profile cases.

She led the prosecution of disgraced Proteas cricket captain Hansie Cronje at the King commission of inquiry — one of the first judicial hearings to be televised.

She’s also not afraid of confronting politically loaded questions about the alleged agendas behind prosecutions. In her position at the ICC, Batohi was called on to defend the court against accusations it only targeted African leaders in its war crimes prosecutions.

In an interview with the SABC five years ago, she said the suggestion was unfair. "We are dealing with eight situations and they are all in Africa. The court has in fact come in for a lot of criticism for the fact that all of our situations are in Africa, but the real position is that only two of these cases were in fact initiated by the prosecutor of the court," she said.

"All the other situations were calls by the African countries or the [UN] Security Council for the ICC to get involved …

"The real issue is the fact that I think we all want the same thing. Whether it’s the AU, whether it’s the ordinary people of Africa, whether it’s the ICC — we all want peace in Africa. We all want stability in Africa. We all want respect for democratic values. We all want justice for the victims, for the millions of victims in Africa, and the reality is that each one of us can’t deal with it on our own.

"We need to work together … to try to ensure that we do try to end impunity, [and] bring justice to the millions of victims in Africa and other parts of the world.

"There are so many voices in this debate. But where is the voice of the victims?"

Five years later, in her interview for the NDPP position, Batohi took a similar stance. She suggested that she would seek Ramaphosa’s approval for an investigating directorate tasked specifically with dealing with corruption — a directorate that would seemingly operate very much like the disbanded Scorpions. But with a key distinction: Batohi wants state institutions such as the auditor-general, as well as the private sector and civil society, to work with prosecutors on these cases.

She stressed that "people have got to understand that it’s about giving for the sake of the country" — and emphasised that none of the role players involved could expect to get any favours as a consequence of their contribution. "It has to be all hands on deck," she said. "It’s got to be about giving without expecting anything in return."

With the NPA facing major budget challenges — and more than 200 key prosecutorial positions currently vacant and frozen — Batohi’s focus on a multidisciplinary approach to tackling corruption is both born out of necessity, and extremely smart.

Private law firms such as Werksmans have been at the centre of probing alleged multibillion-rand looting at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), but the evidence that’s been collected and collated has, for years now, been gathering dust.

As a result, Prasa took the extraordinary step of suing the Hawks — with the aim of forcing the unit to finalise its investigation — so that the NPA could make a decision on whether to pursue charges.

If the NPA were empowered to create an investigative unit, it would have the ability to work with firms such as Werksmans and not be dependent on the police to present prosecutors with the evidence they need to institute charges.

The Helen Suzman Foundation recently revealed that it had been approached by the NPA to assist with the investigation into multibillion-rand corruption, fraud and looting at Eskom. The foundation has gone to court to recover the money linked to these activities, and the NPA apparently believes the foundation can assist it with information for potential criminal prosecutions.