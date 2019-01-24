Zondo commission: what’s on the cards?

The tantalising tale of how a bunch of mafioso-like boets from Krugersdorp allegedly bribed the state blind to secure lucrative contracts made for a sensational and sobering start to 2019.

The Zondo commission started day 34 of its inquiry into state capture, and the first for the new year, with a witness whose identity was initially shrouded in secrecy and who is now under witness protection.

The endearingly slimy Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of facilities management company Bosasa, left the pretence of respectability at the door when he came to explain how officials and politicians were bribed. Braai packs, booze and monthly payments — totalling about R4m-R6m a month — were the order of the day as Bosasa raked in state contracts.

In what was almost a shock to SA’s corruption-fatigued commentators, the first evidence was delivered that did not relate to the notorious Gupta family. But Bosasa’s wheelings and dealings are nothing new — they were simply dwarfed over the years by the actions of a family that went as far as choosing cabinet ministers.

What’s become clear is that the state can be "captured" by more than one entity — and it was.

But the diversion from the Guptas is likely to be brief, given the plan that Paul Pretorius, the head of the commission’s legal team, has for the coming months.