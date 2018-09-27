Cosatu’s vicious cycle of decline

Superficially, there are encouraging signs. For the first time in its 32-year history Cosatu has a woman as its president — no small achievement in the masculinist world of organised labour.

Zingiswa Losi has vowed that her elevation will lead to an increased focus on women’s struggle for equality in the workplace. Half of the top leadership is now female, and Cosatu has promised to enshrine gender equity in its constitution.

"For the first time we have [plans to constitutionalise] the gender structure in Cosatu," Losi said after her election. She has also promised to make the fight against sexual violence in the workplace a focal point.

Tackling such struggles may boost Cosatu’s appeal to potential members. Women make up an increasing proportion of the workforce but have lower levels of unionisation than their male counterparts. Even where unions do a good job of serving women as workers, they often fail to appeal to them as women.

Then there is Cosatu’s Young Workers Forum, which is meant to come up with ideas to attract younger workers into the labour movement. This is also promising. The average unionised worker in SA is an African male in his 40s. Unions cannot grow their numbers without redirecting their attention towards women and younger, often new, entrants to the job market.

In its political report, the federation says it will "consciously and creatively target youth, women, migrant workers, casualised and part-time workers".

And therein lies the rub. These potential recruits are often in jobs and workplaces that old-style unions are battling to understand, let alone organise.

Which brings us to the elephant in the conference hall: the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and the unfathomable changes it is already bringing to the world of work, systems of production and the very notion of what a "job" is. At this point it becomes clear that no matter how much Cosatu may seem to have hit the bottom, it is possible to go down further still.

The federation has not even scratched the surface in understanding the changes the world is living through in the early 21st century. The rhetoric from the congress on 4IR is straight out of last century. The approach is combative, but seemingly without strategy; radical sounding, but aimed at preserving the old rather than embracing the new; it paints Cosatu as reactionary at the precise moment in which it needs to be innovative.