Khulubuse Zuma sits tight on Pamodzi-linked sequestration

An investigation could help to answer questions about the possible intervention in 2010 by the president of SA to help his nephew secure rights to two oil leases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rumoured to be worth R100bn.

Zuma’s former spokesman, Vuyo Mkhize, referred questions on the sequestration to Ulrich Roux of BDK Attorneys, who acted for Zuma in 2016 in settlement negotiations with the Pamodzi liquidators.

Roux said he had not seen the application for Zuma’s sequestration and had not been asked to act for him in the matter.

The sequestration application was filed by the joint liquidators of the Pamodzi Gold companies, whose Orkney and Grootvlei mines were managed by Aurora Empowerment Systems. Zuma’s fellow directors at Aurora, who are also facing sequestration, were Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zondwa Mandela, Thulani Ngubani and Solly and Faizel Bhana.

Aurora, which had offered to buy the two mines, took over the assets after Pamodzi Gold was provisionally liquidated. However, under its stewardship the mines were stripped of all their infrastructure and workers were unpaid.

According to the affidavit filed by the joint liquidators, Zuma agreed in a settlement agreement in 2016 to pay R23m in instalments and provided a detailed inventory of his financial position, which showed debts of R15.5m and only one paid-off asset, a R200,000 Range Rover.

The liquidators said this appeared to be material misrepresentation, particularly as Zuma disclosed no source of income but was able to pay R500,000 a month under the settlement agreement until June and led a lavish lifestyle. Zuma has made no payments since August.

Du Plessis said in total Zuma had paid only R9m-R10m.

Du Plessis said none of Solidarity’s members, who had filed claims, had been paid the salary they were owed because the National Union of Mineworkers had not yet registered claims on behalf of its members formerly employed by Pamodzi-Aurora.

