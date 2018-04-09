Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank eyes more of West Africa, after setting up shop in Ivory Coast

09 April 2018 - 17:21 Olivier Monnier
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Abidjan — Standard Bank is seeking a banking licence in Senegal after opening in Ivory Coast, as the lender expands in West Africa’s French-speaking countries.

Africa’s largest lender, which opened in the world’s biggest cocoa producer on Monday, will focus on corporate and investment banking clients after obtaining the licence in 2016, Sola David-Borha, CEO for Africa, said in an interview in Abidjan.

Standard Bank sees Ivory Coast is an entry point for Francophone West Africa and will aim to have all the necessary permits for Senegal in 12-18 months, she said.

Ivory Coast, the biggest economy among the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union, expanded at 7.8% in 2017 after an average of 9% per year since 2012, boosted by public spending.

After growth of 6.8% in 2017, Senegal will maintain an expansion rate of about 7% until 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Following clients

"Francophone West Africa is increasingly becoming important as a vector of growth on the African continent," Standard Bank group CEO Sim Tshabalala said in the same interview. "We’re going to follow our clients. It’s mainly going to be driven by our clients’ needs and our clients’ demands and we’ll go to where our clients take us."

Standard Bank, which operates in 20 African countries, also wants to obtain a licence for Ethiopia where it has a representative office, David-Borha said. African countries outside SA contributed 28% to Standard Bank’s net revenue in 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg

Twin Peaks: policing the market

The new Twin Peaks regulatory regime will cost companies — and by extension, consumers and investors — R6bn/year. Given the FSB’s ...
Features
4 days ago

South African banks ride the uncertainty and get 11.6% growth

The Major Banks Analysis report shows Barclays Africa, Nedbank, FirstRand and Standard Bank collectively grew earnings to R76.1bn for the period
Companies
28 days ago

Big banks brace for home-front battle

Adventures abroad may take back seat as competition hots up
Business
29 days ago

WATCH: Standard Bank takes the lead in big four’s earnings race

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
Companies
1 month ago

SA banks: betting on Africa

Prospects across the continent are more compelling
Features
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Absa reshuffles its executives
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Wiese selling off stake in underperforming fund
Companies / Property
3.
Mining stalwarts back out of SA
Companies / Mining
4.
Facebook data breach affected up to 60,000 users ...
Companies
5.
Dutch investors gun for Deloitte over Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Capitec: still an exceptional business?
Money & Investing

The best — and worst — places for investors to have put their money
Markets

Capitec closes in on 10-million customers
Companies / Financial Services

Capitec hangs tough after hit from Viceroy
Business

SA’s corporate debt issuers are not convinced by ‘Ramaphoria’
Economy

Investors ‘excited about SA despite land reform uncertainty’
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.