WATCH: Standard Bank takes the lead in big four’s earnings race

Standard Bank posted a strong financial performance for its full-year to end-December, delivering 14% growth in headline earnings, while return on equity improved to 17.1% from 15.3% in 2016.

But revenue growth remained subdued, indicating that it has not been an easy year for the group.

But this is still well above the 2.2% rise Nedbank reported and the 4% decline announced by Barclays Africa.

Standard Bank has declared a final dividend of R5.10, which takes the total dividend to R9.10 — a 17% jump on the previous year’s payout.

