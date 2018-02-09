Day Zero: a dry time — for some

In rural SA, people often walk for kilometres to queue in the blistering summer sun for a bucket of water. Now this may soon become a reality for Cape Town’s residents.

But with Day Zero — when Cape Town officially runs out of water — looming, the wealthy and well-situated may be exempt from such an apocalyptic situation.

Water restrictions, which are difficult to implement in hotels, may not be of utmost concern as 400 MPs, their right-hand people and media flock to the city for the state of the nation address and 2018 national budget this month. Thousands are swarming into the city this week for the Mining Indaba.

Races such as the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the Two Oceans Marathon are also expected to go ahead, with the usual influx of entries from around SA and abroad.

But the organisers say they won’t have an impact on the constrained water supply.

Tour director David Bellairs says: "A comprehensive plan is in place with all our suppliers and service providers to ensure we reduce our reliance and impact on the municipal water supply to as close to 0% as possible. We believe this is achievable."

Apart from removing plugs from bathtubs and putting up signs in and around hotels, it’s difficult to enforce restrictions on guests. And there are portions of Cape Town that have a get-out-of-Day-Zero-free card.

While Day Zero sounds almost like The Hunger Games, with residents expected to queue up for 25l of water a day, last week City Of Cape Town management committee member Xanthea Limberg revealed that the Cape Town CBD and large informal settlements would remain unaffected by any potential water cuts.