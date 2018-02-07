KZN’s Thukela basin could answer many of SA’s water questions

While the Thukela basin is the source of water for many of the province’s main towns, it has been of little benefit to the biggest urban centres of the province, including Durban and Pietermaritzburg — millions of cubic metres of water currently empty into the sea following good rains in the catchment area of the Drakensberg.

Many of the main towns of the province, such as Mooi River, Estcourt, Colenso, Ladysmith, Dundee, Glencoe, Newcastle and Utrecht depend on the Thukela basin for their water.

About 350-million cubic metres of water from the Thukela are also transferred to the country’s economic heartland in Gauteng via the Thukela-Vaal pump-storage scheme in the Drakensberg. In addition, a smaller amount of water is pumped from the Mpofana (Mooi) River to augment water abstracted from the Mngeni (Umgeni) River.

While the Mngeni is considered one of the most reliable of the larger South African rivers and supplies the two largest cities in the province, Pietermaritzburg and Durban, its catchment area of 4,418km² is minuscule compared to the 29,100km² of the Thukela — it is thus more than six times smaller.

A truly massive pumped-storage scheme on the Thukela at Mvumase, about 40km upstream of Mandeni, was investigated in great detail in the 1980s by the Department of Environmental Affairs. Eskom concluded in 1981 that the scheme was both feasible and economically justified.

The dam envisaged was a rockfill dam with an impervious clay core and its 145m wall would make it by far the highest in SA. It would be able to store 4,000-million cubic metres of water, sufficient for development for generations to come.

The surface area would be 9,150ha (78km²) and would stretch back as far as the Mamba river below Middledrift. With a shoreline of 40km it would create a mini-Kariba in the centre of KwaZulu-Natal with vast tourism potential.

The studies done in the 1980s revealed that up to 20,000ha of land could be irrigated from the project. This could prove vital for the country, all the more so as the nearby King Shaka International Airport and the Dube Trade Port would provide a gateway for the export of fruit and vegetables. The plan would also neatly dovetail with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to stimulate small-scale farming in the region.

The Mvumase dam and a smaller dam downstream at Sunbury would operate as a conventional pumped storage scheme, with Mvumase able to supply 1,500MW of electricity to be fed into the national grid during peak periods, and a conventional hydro-electric power station of about 50MW capacity would be installed at the Sunbury dam.