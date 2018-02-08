Tsogo Sun plans Cape Town desalination plant before Day Zero

Tsogo Sun plans to build a desalination plant that will help supply its Cape Town hotels with their own water, shielding guests of SA’s biggest hotel and casino operator from the city’s deepening water crisis.

The alternative water source should be in operation for properties including the five-star Westin by early March at the latest, Tsogo chief operating officer Ravi Nadasen said on Wednesday.

That is comfortably ahead of May 11, the latest estimate for Day Zero, when city authorities threaten to turn off most taps.

"There is a plan in place that all of the alternative water sources will come on board before Day Zero comes," Nadasen said.

"The current situation in Cape Town is going to become the new normal. We’ve got to be responsible as well."

Africa’s biggest tourist destination is deploying drastic measures to keep water running as long as possible as a three-year drought has all but exhausted local reservoirs.

Cape Town residents have been urged to use as little water as possible, with the daily allocation set at 50 litres per person, and hotels have removed bath plugs and urged visitors to keep toilet flushing to a minimum.

About 1.6-million tourists visit the Cape Town area per year and spend about R40bn, according to South African Tourism.

Co-operation between industry and government could ensure the tourism economy remained robust, said the industry body’s CEO, Sisa Ntshona.

"SA cannot afford to lose confidence as a tourist destination," he said.

Bloomberg