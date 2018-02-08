Companies

Tsogo Sun plans Cape Town desalination plant before Day Zero

‘The current situation in Cape Town is going to become the new normal. We’ve got to be responsible as well’

08 February 2018 - 09:16 Thembisile Dzonzi
Picture: 123RF/ASAFELIASON
Picture: 123RF/ASAFELIASON

Tsogo Sun plans to build a desalination plant that will help supply its Cape Town hotels with their own water, shielding guests of SA’s biggest hotel and casino operator from the city’s deepening water crisis.

The alternative water source should be in operation for properties including the five-star Westin by early March at the latest, Tsogo chief operating officer Ravi Nadasen said on Wednesday.

That is comfortably ahead of May 11, the latest estimate for Day Zero, when city authorities threaten to turn off most taps.

"There is a plan in place that all of the alternative water sources will come on board before Day Zero comes," Nadasen said.

"The current situation in Cape Town is going to become the new normal. We’ve got to be responsible as well."

Africa’s biggest tourist destination is deploying drastic measures to keep water running as long as possible as a three-year drought has all but exhausted local reservoirs.

Cape Town residents have been urged to use as little water as possible, with the daily allocation set at 50 litres per person, and hotels have removed bath plugs and urged visitors to keep toilet flushing to a minimum.

About 1.6-million tourists visit the Cape Town area per year and spend about R40bn, according to South African Tourism.

Co-operation between industry and government could ensure the tourism economy remained robust, said the industry body’s CEO, Sisa Ntshona.

"SA cannot afford to lose confidence as a tourist destination," he said.

Bloomberg

Tourists to get star treatment in Cape drought

Cape Town will be zoned to exempt tourists from queuing for a water, says Western Cape’s promotional agency head
National
5 hours ago

DA calls on minister to ensure water supply for city

The DA wants the water and sanitation minister to ensure the agricultural sector sticks to its water allocation 
National
21 hours ago

DAVE CHAMBERS: How the farmers are saving Cape Town from Day Zero

'Essentially the Elgin and Grabouw farmers have offered some 800 million litres of water to the Western Cape Water Supply System'
Politics
1 day ago

GrahamTek scores R5bn desalination contract in Saudi Arabia

This is the first major deal to be clinched by GrahamTek since PSG-unit Energy Partners acquired a controlling stake in the Strand-based water ...
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
M&M’s maker Mars breaks ties with industry group ...
Companies
4.
A smoother Investec emerges, as ‘bloke from ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Limpopo’s coal-fired power station gets green ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.