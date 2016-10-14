Funder pulls out, making a bad week much worse for DiamondCorp

In a week of dismal news from DiamondCorp, the company said on Friday morning a potential funder had withdrawn from talks because of the drop in its share price caused by a series of updates about the difficulties in bringing the new Lace diamond mine into commercial production.

On Wednesday, DiamondCorp, which is developing an underground kimberlite mine near Kroonstad in the Free State, told the market it was in advanced talks to finalise a convertible debt facility for £500,000 "for immediate financial commitments in order to continue trading as a going concern in the very near term".

However, on Friday, DiamondCorp said the steep fall in its share price this week prompted the potential funder to terminate talks.

DiamondCorp’s shares have fallen 60% in London over the past five days, bringing its decline for the year so far to 75%. It has a market capitalisation of £7.9m.

In Johannesburg, the share fell 50% in the past five days to 42c and its loss in the year to date is 76%, giving it a R201m market capitalisation.

"The company is in accelerated discussions with certain of the company’s shareholders and other third parties with a view to securing the necessary additional funding of about £500,000 to satisfy immediate financial commitments," it said.

"In the absence of a successful resolution to these discussions, it is likely that the group will be unable to continue trading as a going concern in the very near term," it said, warning it could give shareholders no assurance that the funding would be secured.

"Additionally, in the event that the company secures the required immediate-term funding, there can be no certainty that the company will subsequently secure the necessary funding solutions to meet its longer-term financial requirements as previously announced."

On Wednesday, DiamondCorp said it wanted to raise up to £3m to bring its mine into commercial production and positive cash flows.

DiamondCorp has arranged with a major lender, the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), to delay capital repayments on its loan until later next year and just pay interest in the meantime.

On Thursday, DiamondCorp said it was considering legal action to lift a safety stoppage order from the Department of Mineral Resources that was expected to shut its mine for a week after a dump truck caught fire but was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.

Underground drilling complications meant commercial production of 30,000 tonnes of kimberlite ore a month was delayed until February next year and output will be at half those levels for the balance of this year.